The Guardian: 'Formula 1 in Baku was a great success'

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Guardian has published an article about the European Grand Prix Formula 1 in Baku on June 17-19.

Report informs referring to the website of the newspaper, in an article titled "5 things we learned in Baku", provided analysis of the major events of the leading teams in Formula 1 during the race.

"Forgetting the politics and looking purely at the racing, Baku was a great success. OK, not much happened on Sunday – perhaps the drivers were spooked by what had happened in GP2 a little earlier, with a raft of chaotic safety car restarts. But over the entire weekend the venue really delivered", said in statement.

Nico Rosberg with his Mercedes team won the first Formula One race held in Azerbaijan.