Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Statistics Committee has established a new journal for the publication of statistics.

Report was told by the chairman of the State Statistics Committee, Tahir Budagov.

According to T.Budagov, magazine titled "Statistical News" entered the list of scientific journals in France: "We have established a new magazine for 20 days and registered it in Paris, where it was included in the list of scientific journals."