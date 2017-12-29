'Sherg-Gerb' printing-house gets 'Dede Gorgud' prize - PHOTO

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Scientific Center "Azerbaijan National Encyclopedia" has held an event by magazine “Azərbaycan dünyası” (World of Azerbaijan) dedicated to the results of the year, organized by "Dede Gorgud" National Fund.

Report informs, along with other publications, publisher of magazine “Azərbaycan dünyası”, "Sherg-Gerb" printing-house was awarded "Dede Gorgud" prize this year.

Samir Gojayev, Director General of the publishing house was presented golden statue of Dede Gorgud, several employees diplomas and awards of the fund.

Addressing the event, director of the "Sherg-Gerb" printing-house Eldar Aliyev said that the purpose of the magazine "Azərbaycan dünyası", founded in 1998, is to bring outstanding personalities' services to a wide audience, to familiarize the public, as well as the Azerbaijani diaspora abroad, with their good works, and activity of "Dede Gorgud" National Fund.

"The work done by the fund to identify people who are doing great services and inform the public about them, deserves great respect", E. Aliyev said.

Eldar Ismayilov, Editor-in-Chief of the magazine "Azərbaycan dünyası" and President of the "Dede Gorgud" National Fund, noted that this award has been presented to prominent figures for 18 years: "Today, for the first time, we present this award to the publishing house. This award is given to the "Sherg-Gerb" publishing house due to its high professionalism and sacrifice of its staff".

Director General of "Sherg-Gerb" publishing house added that the printing-house led by him will continue to support "Dede Gorgud" National Fund: "I'd like to express gratitude to you for the award and promotion of our great people on pages of “Azərbaycan dünyası” magazine.