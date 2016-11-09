Journalist of Report News Agency awarded in Moscow forum dedicated to 25th anniversary of CIS

Moscow. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ International humanitarian forum entitled “25 years of CIS: understanding, cooperation and development”, organized by Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (“Rossotrudnichestvo”) launched in Moscow international trade center.

In her opening speech, chairwoman of “Rossotrudnichestvo” Lyubov Glebova noted that when intergovernmental, economic and political ties weaken due to various reasons, humanitarian relations gain importance.

“As humanitarian element becomes most important one within range of actions on international stage, we open platforms for discussions to clarify what we can suggest in this sphere”, Lyubov Glebova stated.

Then head of “Rossotrudnichestvo” presented awards to winners of contest “Russia: 5 reasons of my sympathy”, organized in cooperation with newspaper “Komsomolskaya Pravda”. Report’s journalist Shamil Alibeyli was among winners.

“I am happy to represent my country and agency where I work. It is a big honor for me”, told young journalist in awarding ceremony.

Then Forum continued its work with plenary discussions. Representatives of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) executive committee, government bodies of CIS member states in spheres of education, science, culture and work with youth, representatives of diplomatic agencies of CIS countries in Russian Federation, federal and regional legislative and executive bodies, heads of Russian educational and scientific institutions, public and cultural figures, representatives of religious organizations, mass media, experts on international humanitarian cooperation took part in discussions.

Representatives of Azerbaijan were among participants. Chief editor of newspaper “Novoe Vremya” Shakir Agayev, chief editor of information agency “Interfax-Azerbaijan” Alexander Ivanov, chief editor of information agency “Novosti-Azerbaijana” Gulnara Mamedzade participated in plenary discussion entitled “Information space of CIS countries in contemporary stage”.

Head of public organization “Ahli-Beyt” Nizami Baloglanov and head of Fund for Development and Revival of Azerbaijani Culture Shamil Tagiyev participated in panel discussions entitled “The role of religious organizations in preservation of traditional values”. Beside them, chairman of “Azerbaijan association of graduates from Russian universities” and manager of the project “Etnomir” Ruslan Bayramov also took part in work of the Forum.

The forum dedicated to anniversary of CIS will end on November 10.