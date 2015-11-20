​Press Council Chairman: Some media organs spread information before revision it

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Press Council held a round table on Media and responsibility: current situation and prospects.

Report informs, the meeting was attended by the chief editors of newspapers, news agencies and web news sites.

Press Council Chairman Aflatun Amashov said that the media's job is to keep the focus on what is happening in the country, "the media is able to overcome it. However, there are some issues they failed in. So some media spread information before studying it."

Vusala Mahirgizi, board member of the Press Council, said that the news cannot be false, if it is not true, it is not news then.

Deputy Chairman of the Press Council, Mushvig Alasgarli noted that some media did not take the position of the other party into account.

The chief editor of 525th newspaper Rashad Majid proposed to disclose names of the sites spreading false news. He stressed that names of those sites should be disclosed and serious measures taken:

Then other members spoke. They stressed the importance of taking measures against racketeering sites.