President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani journalism plays very positive role in society

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani journalism develops and plays a very positive role in the society. All freedoms, including freedom of speech are ensured in Azerbaijan".

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at today's distribution ceremony of apartments in the next residential building for journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day.

Stressing that thousands of press agencies are functioning in Azerbaijan, the head of state said that today the journalism of Azerbaijan is revealing the problems that concern society, makes valuable analysis and plays an important role in the development of society.

Reminding that media development is in the focus of attention in Azerbaijan, as well as regular meetings with media representatives, President Ilham Aliyev said that the construction of buildings for journalists is a manifestation of this policy.