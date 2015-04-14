Preliminary results of monitoring carried out on language of Azerbaijani television announced

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Today the same language processes in the sites are repeated on TV too. Sometimes the disrespectful attitude to the language is observed. Especially the young presenters, reporters do not follow the rules of the Azerbaijani language and violate the norms of the language." A head of Monitoring Department of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of ANAS, Gulu Maharramli said it to Report.

According to him, the TV monitoring are carried out since October: "The first stage was closed, where the experts were observing the direction of the monitoring processes. The results of the second stage of monitoring will be announced in the near future."

G. Maharramli noted that monitoring is carried out by the Institute of Linguistics, however, some organizational work was carried out in cooperation with the National Television and Radio Council: "The purpose of monitoring is not to criticize television or presenters. The main goal is to show the defects in order to challenge them to get true and honest results and pay attention to the norms of the language.

TV is fashion and a platform to speak properly. Many people consider television as an example of their speech. The speeches of presenters and reporters are assumed as a basis. For this reason, special attention should be paid to the language and its rules."