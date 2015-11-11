NTRC made serious accusations to four TV channels

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) made serious accusations to several TV channels regarding violations of advertising activity, sponsorship presentation.

Report informs, remarks were made for violations regarding sponsorship presentation on the broadcast of ITV, Khazar TV, Lider TV and Region TV in the meeting attended by the head of NRTC, Nushiravan Maharramli.

Instructions were given to the authoritative representatives of the channels for elimination of the problems.

Representatives of the channels promised to eliminate the problems in the near future.