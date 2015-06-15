New director elected to "Echo of Moscow" station

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Yekaterina Pavlova was elected a new director of "Echo of Moscow" radio station.

Report informs, Deputy Editor-in-chief of the radio station, Vladimir Varfolomeyev wrote on Twitter page.

67% participants of the meeting of shareholders voted for E.Pavlova. The term of office of the new head is 3 years.

A new director was in this position in February-December 2014. At that time, Y.Pavlova replaced Yuri Fedutinov, who led the radio station for 20 years.

"Echo of Moscow" station belongs to "Gazprom-media".