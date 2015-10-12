 Top
    National Television and Radio Council will send a letter to TV channels

    TV channels will be called to show more children's programs, make them more colorful

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) prepares a letter to television channels. 

    Report was told by Deputy Chairman of the Council, Gafar Jabiyev. 

    According to him, the letter will contain recommendations for the period from October 20 to November 20, to pay more attention to children's programs, and related to children issues: "26 years have passed since the adoption of the UN Convention on Rights of Children, which has also been ratified by our country. Therefore, the Ombudsman of the Azerbaijan Republic announced the holding in the country a month of children's rights from October 20 to November 20. In this regard, we sent a letter to the Ombudsman. In turn, we will recommend the channels within a month to show more children's programs, make them more colorful in the framework of children rights month."

