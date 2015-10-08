 Top
    National Television and Radio Council sues ANS TV

    Council requires ANS to return 160 thousand AZN to the state budget

    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) has sued ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media Company.

    Report informs the reason is incorrect use of state budget funds by ANS, which were allocated for shooting TV series.

    Council's lawyers submitted appealed to the Baku Administrative Economic Court No. 1, said that ANS has not shot TV series a draft of which has been submitted to Council.

    Council requires ANS to return 160 thousand AZN to the state budget.

