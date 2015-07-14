Leyla Aliyeva included in the list of most beautiful Asian women

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva was included in the list of 14 most beautiful women in Asia, according to the magazine "Elle".

Report informs referring to the website of the magazine, the publication writes that, Leyla Aliyeva carries out active public work, being the head of the Russian representation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and heads the magazine "Baku".

Along with L.Aliyeva, the list includes well-known Indian actress Aishwarya Rai and Freida Pinto, Queen of Jordan Rania, athlete Laysan Utyasheva, Sheikha of Qatar Mozah and others.