Management of Lider TV summoned to NTRC

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Çıxış yolu" telecast, broadcasted on Lider TV, was shut down.

Head of the Administration of the National Television and Radio Council, Toghrul Mammadov told Report.

According to him, management of Lider TV summoned to the NTRC: "Today, leadership of the TV was summoned to the council and discussions were held on the telecast. The TV leadership stated that the program will be shut down".

Saying the NTRC condemns such cases, T.Mammadov added that the council will further fight against creating show using people with problems: "The council strictly controls culture of broadcast and stage as well as complying with ethical standards".

Notably, indecent expressions were used in the last broadcast of "Çıxış yolu" telecast on Lider TV.