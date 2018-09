Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Journalist Nijat Melikov will be buried in Aghsu district, where he was born.

Report informs, Melikov’s corpse was taken to Aghsu from Baku.

Notably, the reported has died from heart attack while going to market on January 23. Nicat Melikov, born in 1979, worked in the media outlets such as Exo, Zerkalo, CBC and Vesti.az.