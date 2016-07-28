Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Report News Agency

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie visited Report News Agency.

Report informs, the Ambassador first familiarized with activity of the agency, visiting each department.

Then was held a meeting between the Ambassador of Indonesia and Editor-in-chief of the agency Murad Aliyev. At the meeting, the Editor-in-chief gave detailed information about the agency, mentioning that development of relations between Azerbaijan and Indonesia in all areas leads to even closer ties between mass media of the two countries. M. Aliyev expressed readiness for coverage of events taking place in Indonesia, as well as events organized by the Indonesian Embassy to Azerbaijan.

In turn, H. B. Fananie noted the importance of improving relations between mass media of Azerbaijan and Indonesia that the peoples of the two countries could get more information about each other. In this regard, he noted the importance of visits of journalists to the two countries and publication of papers about Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

In addition, the Ambassador gave information about the objectives assigned to him in the post of Indonesian Ambassador to Baku.