Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Yury Nikiforov, editor of the Interfax news agency, was found dead outside Moscow.

Report informs citing Russian media, he was found by his wife hanged in the courtyard of their house in Marshal Krilova Street, Odintsovo.

The reasons for the 33-year old editor's death are fixed. The body was sent to the forensic medical examination.