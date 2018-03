Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Alexander Alexeyevich Ivanov, Director General of Interfax-Azerbaijan news agency, suddenly passed away in Moscow this morning.

Report informs, he died from brain haemorrhage.

A. Ivanov was born in Baku on July 12, 1950. He was appointed as the Director General of Interfax-Azerbaijan news agency in August 2005.

Rest him in peace!