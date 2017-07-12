NTRC Deputy Chairman: Azerbaijan ahead of many world countries by ratio of population and TV channels

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is ahead of many world countries by the ratio of the population and TV channels.

Report informs that Deputy Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC( Gafar Jabiyev wrote in his article.

He noted that to realize the scale of the government's success in the field of television policy, it is enough to recall that in the recent past, there was only one television and radio in Azerbaijan. However, now, 13 regional broadcasting companies operate in Azerbaijan's TV industry. Currently, 17 companies provide services to the population by creating the cable television network. Due to the service of these companies, every day, along with programmes of Azerbaijani TV channels, programmes of hundreds of foreign countries are delivered to the local public.

Recently, 16 legal entities operating as Ltds have joined the broadcasting family with the aim to create the IP television.

According to him, nobody can say that this is not enough for Azerbaijan: "Is there a need to comment on the realities behind this statistics? It really makes many new workplaces and investments."