Department Chief: Additional transmitters installing in areas with weak digital broadcasting

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Additional transmitters are being installed in the areas with weak digital broadcasting in Azerbaijan".

Zohra Afandiyeva, Chief of the Technical Department of the Radio and Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communication Production Union (Teleradio PU) of the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies told Report.

She said that currently, analogue broadcasting has been completely stopped in the country and digital broadcasting provided.

According to Department Chief, over 52 000 appeals received at Hot line, established regarding transition to digital TV broadcasting.

Z.Afandiyeva said that installation of more powerful transmitters in the border regions is contrary to the international rules: "International rules are taken into account during installing transmitters in the region".