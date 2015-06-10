Date of joint press conference of Presidential Administration and Ministry of Youth and Sports changed

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ The date scheduled for June 11 at 12:00 of the joint press conference of the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Youth and Sports changed.

Report was told in the Presidential Administration, the event will take place tomorrow at 16:00 in the hall "Segah" of the "Four Seasons" hotel.

Changing the date of the event is related with the appointment of a conference of the First European Games Operating Committee for the foreign journalists arrived in Azerbaijan to the time of the previously scheduled press conference.

Press conference of the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are being organized considering the numerous appeals of foreign journalists arrived in Azerbaijan.

The press conference was considered to answer the questions of reporters related to internal and foreign policy of Azerbaijan, socio-political life of the country, the preparation for the First European Games, organizing sports events and so on.