Court upheld decisions of NTRC against ANS

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today nine administrative suits of ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media Company against the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) have been heard at Sabail District Court.

Report informs, appeals of ANS have not been remedied.

The court upheld decisions of the NTRC adopted against ANS in regard with penalties.

Notably, CEO of ANS Mirshahin has Agayev appealed to the NTRC decisions dated October 5, 2015 and October 13,2015 signed by the Chairman of the Board Nushiravan Maharramov. He appealed to the Sabail District Court with a demand to abolish this decisions. The court dismissed the complaints. Disagreeing with the decision M.Agayev has appealed to the Baku Court of Appeal.

Earlier, the Baku Appeal Court held hearings on 13 appeal complaints of ANS against the NTRC. At these meetings the decision of the Sabail District Court had annulled, the appeals partially satisfied, the case submitted to the court of first instance for reconsideration.