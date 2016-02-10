Court remedies one more lawsuit of ANS against NTRC

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today in Baku Appeal Court was held a hearing on the appeal of independent TV and radio company ANS against the National Broadcasting Council (NTRC).

Report informs, at the trial presided by Judge Abid Abdinbayov, the decision was rendered.

According to the decision, the appeal was partially granted, decision of Sabail District Court was canceled.

The file was returned for reconsideration in the court of first instance.

CEO of independent TV and radio company ANS Mirshahin Agayev appealed to the NTRC's decision No.9/2 dated October 5, 2015, signed by the Chairman of the Council Nushiravan Maharramli. He appealed to the Sabail District Court with a demand to abolish the decision. The court dismissed the complaint. Disagreeing with the decision, M.Agayev CEO appealed to the Baku Court of Appeal.

Earlier, the Baku Appeal Court held hearings on 12 complaints of ANS against the NTRC. At these meetings the decision of the Sabail District Court had annulled, the appeals partially satisfied, the case submitted for reconsideration to the court of first instance.