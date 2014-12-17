AzerTAc`s Chinese version presented in Beijing

Chinese version of the Azerbaijan State Telegraph Agency`s (AzerTAc) website has been presented in Beijing, China.The event also featured photo exhibition “Azerbaijan-China relations through photo lens of AzerTAc”, Report informs citing Azertag Agency.

The presentation ceremony hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) was organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy to China and AzerTAc.

The event was attended by the representatives of Chinese Communist Party, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, General Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (GAPPRFT), as well as XINHUA News Agency, China Central Television (CCTV), Renmin Ribao official newspaper, Chinese Radio International and others.

Addressing the event CPAFFC Vice President Li Jianping, Xinhuanet`s Vice President Wang Jinfu, Vice-President of the Institute of Russian, Eastern European and Central Asian Studies (IREECAS) of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) Li Jinfeng, Professor at the Chinese Minzu University Hu Zhenhua and Azerbaijani ambassador Latif Gandilov said that the releasing of AzerTAc`s news in Chinese would contribute to deepening relations between Azerbaijan and China. At their words, the Chinese webpage of AzerTAc would create opportunities for getting information from the very source.

After reading out the Agency`s Director General Aslan Aslanov`s congratulatory message AzerTAc`s special correspondent Shahin Jafarov made a presentation of AzerTAc and its Chinese version.

He said that AzerTAc had recently expanded its international relations with Chinese Mass Media, as well as XINHUA News Agency.