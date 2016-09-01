Auto FM radio launches broadcasting under new name

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Auto FM radio at 107.7 FM frequency launches its broadcasting under the new name.

Report was told in the radio station.

The new name of the broadcaster is Auto Radio.

The broadcaster started to operate in testing mode at the same frequency at 11:30 Baku time today.

Notably, Azerbaijan’s "Auto FM - 107.7 FM" radio station stopped the broadcasting.

Spokesperson of the Baku Transport Agency Nurida Allahyarova has commented on the issue of suspension of Auto FM's broadcasting to Report News Agency.

She said that a service contract between Auto FM LLC and ITMC has expired on September 1 and so the contract was terminated: 'Only the contract with Auto FM has been terminated. But the workers were not dismissed. The same personnel continue working. All powers regarding the activity of the radio, established in the ITMC, already belong to the Baku Transport Agency as ITMC subordinated to the agency'.

N. Allahyarova added that, the radio will operate under the control of Baku Transport Agency. "Just the name of the radio will be changed", she stated.

Auto FM began operations in 2013 and was broadcasting at 107.7 FM. MHz frequency.

Earlier, Intellectual Transport Management Center was given a 6-year special permit (license) dated 2 April 2013 by the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) for radio broadcasting.