ANS appealed to the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ "ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media" has filed an appeal against the court decision on suspension of activity (revoking of the broadcasting license) of the company by the National Television and Radio Council (NTRC).

Report informs, the cassation appeal was submitted to the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan today.

The complaint will be considered in the near future.

Notably, in order to prevent provocative actions aimed at violation of the strategic partnership between Turkey and Azerbaijan, and the open propaganda of terrorism, guided by the appeal of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 18, 2016 and the requirements of Art. 11, 23, 32 of the Law of Azerbaijan Republic "On Television and Radio Broadcasting", the National Broadcasting Council has decided to suspend broadcasting activity of ANS TV for a month from 18:30 of July 18, 2016, as well to initiate an action to revoke the license No.TR 099 dated October 25, 2013, the cancellation of the license No. TR 100 given to by ANS TV on October 25, 2013 in accordance with Art. 23.2.8 of the Law of Azerbaijan Republic "On Television and Radio Broadcasting".

After that NRTC applied to the Baku Court of Appeal in connection with the cancellation of the license of the 'ANS Independent Broadcasting and Media'.According to the court's decision, license of ANS TV revoked. The company has filed an appeal on the decision.