ANS appeals to Supreme Court against NTRC

Baku. 16 December.REPORT.AZ/ Litigation between ANS Independent Broadcasting Media Company and National Television and Radio Council (NTRC) continues. Company appealed to Supreme Court from decision of Baku Court of Appeal.

Report was told by advocate Mukhtar Mustafayev, protecting rights of ANS.

Some period ago, NTRC adopted a decision on suspension of 'Salam, Azərbaycan' telecast, broadcasting on ANS TV channel from October 6, 2015 for period of 10 days.

ANS appealed to Baku Court of Appeal for cancellation of the decision. Court has not remedied appeal of TV and Radio Company.