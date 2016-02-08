Afghan Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Report News Agency - PHOTOS

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammad Khalili Tagi visited Report news agency today.

First, the guest familiarized with the activities of different departments in the agency.

Editor-in-Chief of the Agency Murad Aliyev informed the guests on the activities of the agency and stressed that Report News Agency closely cooperates with a lot of embassies accredited in Azerbaijan and stressedthe agency's readiness to cooperate with the Afghan Embassy in distributing articles relating to bilateral cooperation.

In turn, Mr. Ambassador noted the necessity of bringing information on various aspects of social life, as well as bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan to readers. He said that in recent years Afghanistan had experienced media development. In particular, he pointed out that about 45 private TV channels operate in Afghanistan today. At the end of the meeting Mr. Khalili wished success to Report News Agency.