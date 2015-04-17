 Top
    "70th anniversary of Victory" photo-exhibition presented - PHOTOS

    More than 90 photos are shown at the exhibition

    Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The heads of CIS state news agencies created the exhibition on the base of pictures in archives by the decision of the Council.

    Report informs citing Russian TASS, more than 90 photos taking from archives were presented on the website of "ania-news.info".

    Photos related to the period of the Great Patriotic War (II World War) reflect the battles on the frontline, guerrilla movements, rear and so on.

    The Council incorporates leading news agencies of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Russia.

