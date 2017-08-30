Yevgeny Bertels writes a book dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi

© Mct.gov.az

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Scientist-orientalist Yevgeny Bertels’ book dedicated to great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi has been published.

Report was informed by the Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The book entitled “Yevgeny Bertels. Great Azerbaijani poet Nizami”, published with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has been presented to Nizami heritage lovers.

The author of the book’s introduction is People’s writer Elchin, the translator is Z. Abdullayev and the scientific editor is Mammad Arif Dadashzade.

The book issued at the “Education” publishing house will be distributed to the relevant institutions and mass libraries under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Notably, Yevgeny Bertels (1890-1957) explored the creative activity of Navoiy, Sadi, Jami, Nizami, Ferdowsi and other outstanding personalities.