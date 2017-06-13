World’s richest female authors named

© forbes.ru

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ The author of the Harry Potter series of books, Joan Rowling, was recognized as the richest writer of the world according to Forbes magazine. Report informs citing the Forbes Woman, it was her books and films and series inspired by them in 2016 that brought the highest income.

Thus, the income of D. Rowling for 2016 amounted to 19 mln USD. The list of the richest authors in the world included 17 people, including six women. Rowling took first place in the "women's" rating and the third - in general.

List beginner was Paul Hawkins ("The Girl on the Train").

Janet Evanovich, Suzanne Collins creator of “Hunger Games” and Gillian Flyn autor of “Gone Girl” have left rating.