    Book of world famous English writer published in Baku

    Book includes William Somerset Maugham's Theatre novel, plays and short stories

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Translation Centre under the Cabinet of Ministers has published a new publication - Theatre (Selected Works) book of famous English writer, William Somerset Maugham,  translated into Azerbaijani.

    Report informs citing the centre, the book includes Theatre novel, plays and short stories by William Somerset Maugham.

    The works were translated into Azerbaijani by writer and translator Yashar. Editor is Guldasta Nasib. The electronic version of the book will be presented to the readers of the centre's Open Book e-library in the coming days. 

