Well-known French writers to arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the initiative of Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Azerbaijani-French Friendship Society, the delegation of 11 well-known French writers will visit Azerbaijan from June 7 to July 15.

Report informs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated.

The aim of the project is the preparation of the novella about Azerbaijan and publishing them in a book in France.

It is planned to publish the books not only in French but also in the Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages in the future.

The guests' visit to Baku, Shamakhi, Gabala, Sheki, Ganja and Mingachevir cities will be organized.