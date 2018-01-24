United States famous writer dies at 89

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Award-winning US science fiction and fantasy author Ursula K Le Guin has died, 89 , her family said.
Report informs citing the BBC, the best-selling writer passed away on Monday at her home in Portland, Oregon, after a period of ill health.
Le Guin's books melded dragons and wizards with spaceships to tackle earth-bound problems of race, gender and class.
She was best known for the Earthsea series, written for young adults, and her 1969 sci-fi classic The Left Hand of Darkness, set on a planet called Gethen, where everyone is ambisexual.
She wrote more than 20 novels and over 100 short stories that sold millions of copies around the world.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
Share in Facebook