    Translation Center publishes book about Ahmet Ağaoğlu

    Compiler and translator of the book is professor Vilayat Guliyev

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Translation Center has published the book "Atamın dostları" ("Friends of my father").

    Report informs, Translation Center under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AzTC) published a book of a prominent public figure in Turkey, writer Samet Ağaoğlu "Atamın dostları".

    In his book writer shares memories of his father, Ahmet Ağaoğlu (1869-1939) and other companions of the Turkish War of Independence. 

    The book will be of interest to historians, engaged in research of the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, political scientists and a wider audience. 

    Compiler and translator of the book is the Doctor of Philological sciences, professor Vilayat Guliyev, editor Guldasta Nasib.

