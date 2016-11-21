Translation Center publishes book about Ahmet Ağaoğlu

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Translation Center has published the book "Atamın dostları" ("Friends of my father").

Report informs, Translation Center under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AzTC) published a book of a prominent public figure in Turkey, writer Samet Ağaoğlu "Atamın dostları".

In his book writer shares memories of his father, Ahmet Ağaoğlu (1869-1939) and other companions of the Turkish War of Independence.

The book will be of interest to historians, engaged in research of the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, political scientists and a wider audience.

Compiler and translator of the book is the Doctor of Philological sciences, professor Vilayat Guliyev, editor Guldasta Nasib.