 Top
    Close photo mode

    Translation Center prepares dictionary 'Oil, chemistry and new technologies'

    Encyclopedic collection 'Diplomat's handbook' will also be published

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Translation Center under the Cabinet of Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan has prepared encyclopedic collection 'Diplomat's handbook', providing necessary information for diplomats, for publication in the Azerbaijani language.

    Report was told by Chief of the Center's Encyclopedic Publications Group Ilgar Alfi.

    He said author of the collection is famous British diplomat Ralph George Feltham.

    I.Alfi added that the center has also drawn up dictionary 'Oil, chemistry and new technologies' in three - Azerbaijani, English and Russian languages. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi