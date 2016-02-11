Translation Center prepares dictionary 'Oil, chemistry and new technologies'

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Translation Center under the Cabinet of Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan has prepared encyclopedic collection 'Diplomat's handbook', providing necessary information for diplomats, for publication in the Azerbaijani language.

Report was told by Chief of the Center's Encyclopedic Publications Group Ilgar Alfi.

He said author of the collection is famous British diplomat Ralph George Feltham.

I.Alfi added that the center has also drawn up dictionary 'Oil, chemistry and new technologies' in three - Azerbaijani, English and Russian languages.