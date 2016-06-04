Book of famous Russian poet sold at auction for 600,000 RUB

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ The book of poems of the famous Russian poet Vladimir Mayakovsky was sold at auction for 600,000 RUB (13,000 AZN).

Report informs referring to the Russian media.

"One of the most expensive lots was the book of Vladimir Mayakovsky named "Read and ride to Paris and China" written in 1929 with illustrations by Peter Alakrinskiy, - stated the press-service.

The starting price of the lot was 130,000 RUB.

In addition, Boris Pasternak's Carousel, published in 1926, was sold for 300,000 RUB, Korney Chukovsky's book "The Phone" was sold for 140,000 RUB.