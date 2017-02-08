 Top
    Stephen King and his son to team up for new co-written novel

    The book will be presented at the largest book fair BookExpo

    Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ World-famous American writer Stephen King and his son Owen King for the first time will present their first joint book The Sleeping Beauties

    Report informs referring to TASS, the book will be presented at the upcoming largest book fair BookExpo in New York, in late May - early June.

    According to the executive director of the exhibition Brian McDonald, such meetings with literary celebrities "attract thousands of people who are interested to learn about new books and chat with the most famous authors."

    69-year-old Stephen King is an author of over 50 novels, which have sold nearly 350 million copies.

