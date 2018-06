Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani poet Sohrab Tahir, who has died this morning, will be buried in II Alley of Honor in Baku.

Report was told in the Azerbaijan Writers' Unio(AWU).

The farewell ceremony of the People's Poet will take place in Taza Pir mosque from 12.00 a.m. to 14.00 local time.