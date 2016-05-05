 Top
    Close photo mode

    Sohrab Tahir buried in II Alley of Honor

    Poet died on May 4

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national poet Sohrab Tahir was buried in II Alley of Honor.

    Report informs, officials, public representatives and family members of the deceased attended the funeral ceremony of the poet, who has died on May 4.

    Notably, Sohrab Tahir was born in South Azerbaijan in March, 1926 (according to official documents on August 6).

    He was awarded 'Glory' order in 2006 in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi