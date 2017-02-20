Shah Ismail Khatai’s scripts revealed in Germany

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy director of Institute of Manuscript of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Phd on philology Pasha Karimov obtained color copies of handwriting examples of Shah Ismail Khatai with the assistance of our compatriot in Germany Mahammadali Huseyni.

Report was informed in ANAS, Shah Ismail nicely handwrote words of Hazrat Ali with golden and blue inks.

Notably, copy of only one page of the work written on colored pages and laminated was available in Azerbaijan previously. But nowadays copies of all 27 pages of the work preserved in Bavaria State Library in Munich have been brought to Azerbaijan. Notes on samples show that text was written by Shah Ismail in 1514.

Persian translation of Arabic texts has been added at the bottom of handwritings by unknown translator. These examples were probably written before Chaldiran battle. Ottoman Emperor Sultan Selim I, after occupation of Tabriz, took these scripts to Istanbul. The works were taken to Europe later.