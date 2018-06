Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, a great Azerbaijani poet Samad Vurghun's granddaughter, a director of the House Museum of Samad Vurghun, Aygun Vakilova died from a long-term illness. Report was told by the museum. Aygun Vakilova is a daughter of Aybaniz Vakilova.

Aygun Vakilova will be buried at 16:00 p.m. today.