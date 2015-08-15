Postage stamp dedicated to great Azerbaijani poet, is on sale at "eBay"

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ A postage stamp produced on the occasion of one of outstanding figures of Azerbaijan literature, Mirza Alakbar Sabir's 100th anniversary is on sale in "eBay" online shopping website. Report informs, the stamp was launched in 1962 to mark the 100th anniversary of the great poet and it is included into the list of Soviet postage stamps on Azerbaijan.

Selling price of a postage stamp at "eBay" is 2,499.99 Euros.

The face value of the stamp was 4 old Soviet coins when it was issued.