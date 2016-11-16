Poet Fikret Sadig dies

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Outstanding literary man of Azerbaijan, poet, publicist, script writer, film editor, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan State Prize Winner Fikrat Sadig passed away aged 86.

Press secretary of Union of Azerbaijani Writers (UAW) Khayal Rza told Report.

Notably, Fikrat Sadig was born on May 30, 1930 in Shamakhi. He was poetry advisor in the UAW from 1975 till his last days.

The poet had honored with stipend of Azerbaijani President.

God rest his soul!