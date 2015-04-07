"Open Day" to be held due to 109th anniversary of "Molla Nasreddin" magazine

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today marks 109 years since the publication of the first issue of the magazine "Molla Nasreddin". As Report was told by the Director of House-museum of Mirza Jalil Perihanum Makhmudova, the Museum will host "Open Day"on this occasion.

According to P.Mahmudova, the House-Museum regularly carries out activities, and on the occasion of significant dates organizes literary evening: "On the occasion of the 109th anniversary of the publication of the journal Museum will visit Moscow school students 189, 190, 150, and school No. 134 in the village Zira, Baku. The Museum invites everyone interesting in the magazine "Molla Nasreddin" of Mirza Jalil and its creativity."

The first issue was published in Tbilisi in 1906. In 1906-1918 gg. it was published in Tbilisi in 1921 in Tabriz, and in 1922-1931 years. in Baku. During the 25-year-old was released 748 issues of the magazine. During edition of "Molla Nasreddin" was able to rally the progressive forces of the Azerbaijani people. The magazine worked thanks to Omar Faik Nemanzade, Mirza Alakbar Sabir, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev, Ali Nazmi, Aligulu Gamkyusar, Mammad Said Ordubadi, Mirzali Modjuz Shabustari and other poets, writers and journalists, as well as artists Oscar Schmerling, I. Rotter, Azim Azimzadeh.