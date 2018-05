Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ 70th anniversary of the poet and public writer Nusrat Kesemenli.

Report informs, the event under auspices of Baku Senior Department of Culture and Tourism will be held at Zira Eco Park on December 15.

Member of parliament Agil Abbas, poets Musa Yagub, Baba Veziroglu, People’s Artists Nureddin Mehikhanli, Nazperi Dostaliyeva, composer Jabbar Musayev and other figures of culture and arts will attend the event.