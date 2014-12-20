Azerbaijani poetess Nurangiz Gun dies

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani poetess Nurangiz Gun died of a long-term serious illness. Report was told by the press secretary of AWU, Khayal Rza. He stated that a poetess was suffering from a kidney failure for a long time. "At present, Nurangiz Gun's body has been taken to a mosque. It has not been determined yet when and where the poetess to be buried."

Nurangiz Guliyeva was born in 1938 in Baku. She became well-known after her narrative "Tanri" ("God") published in "Ulduz" magazine. Nurangiz Gun worked as an announcer on Azerbaijan TV for a while. She acted in the film "Var olun, gizlar" ("Thank You, Girls").

A poetess Nurangiz Gun is a mother of Azerbaijan MP Jala Aliyeva.