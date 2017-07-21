Nobel prize laureate's book published in Azerbaijani

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ The new edition of the Translation Center under the Cabinet of Ministers - a book Iki roman, which includes The Clown (Ansichten eines Clowns) and …And Never Said a Word (Und sagte kein einziges Wort) novels by a prominent representative of the twentieth-century German literature, Nobel laureate Heinrich Böll - was published.

Report informs citing the centre, the book's editor is Mahir N. Garayev, author of the preface Doctor of Philology Rustam Kamal.

The works translated from German by renowned translator Vilayat Hajiyev.