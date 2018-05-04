Nobel Prize in literature will not be awarded this year

© AP Photo / Fernando Vergar

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Nobel Prize in literature will be not awarded this year following sex-abuse allegations and other issues within the ranks of the Swedish Academy that selects the winner.

Report informs citing the Reuters, the academy said Friday the 2018 prize will be given in 2019. The decision was made at a weekly meeting in Stockholm a day earlier, on the grounds that the academy is in no shape to pick a winner after a string of sex abuse allegations and financial crimes scandals.