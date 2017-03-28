Nobel laureate may deprive of money reward

© The Plant

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ American musician and poet Bob Dylan will not receive 8 million Swedish krona (about 870 000 USD), if doesn't deliver a Nobel lecture before June 10, Report informs citing Газета.Ru.

In the coming weekend, Dylan will come to Sweden with a series of concerts. However, he has not yet contacted the Swedish Academy and not informed whether he will use this opportunity to receive the Nobel Prize in literature.

According to the rules, the laureate must deliver a lecture within six months after the award ceremony, which is held on December 10. It is not necessary to deliver a lecture in Sweden.

Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy Sara Danius said, Dylan is aware that the lecture should be delivered before June 10, so that the money reward is paid.