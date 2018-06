Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ A new secretary has been appointed in Azerbaijan Writers’ Union. Report informs referring to the website of AWU, an assistant editor-in-chief of “Ulduz” magazine Ilgar Fahmi has been appointed the secretary of AWU. Ilgar Fahmi will begin to work in this position from September 1.

Arif Amrahoghlu was the former secretary of AWU. He died on June 19 of the current year.

Ilgar Fahmi was born in 1975 in Baku. He is the author of 8 books. Some of his scenarios were screened. His works were published in many foreign countries.

He is a presenter of “Majlisi Uns” literature program aired on Azerbaijan State Television (AzTV) broadcast.